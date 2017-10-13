A Tale of Two Coreys: Haim and Feldman Lifetime Movie Coming

After finding tremendous success with their biopics on Full House, Saved by the Bell and Britney Spears, Lifetime is bringing A Tale of Two Coreys to small screens everywhere in 2018.

The biopic will follow the infamous and tumultuous childhoods of 80s superstars Corey Haim and Corey Feldman, two actors who shared a first name and a special bond after first appearing together in the classic 1987 vampire movie The Lost Boys.

“It’s a biopic. It’s not straightforward, I didn’t personally write it. But I had a hand in it. I wasn’t personally available, I wasn’t on the set” said Feldman.

Feldman goes onto confirm that Carrie Fisher will be featured in the movie, with Jennifer Peo playing the late actress. Fisher and Feldman worked together on The Burbs. Feldman says this about the role Carrie Fisher played in his life and how she centers in the movie.

Also in the movie are Michael Jackson, played by Brandon Howard, Burbs director Joe Dante, played by Claude Knowlton, Tom Hanks, played by Brian Nolan, Lost Boys director Joel Schumacher played by Jay Disney, and various members of The Goonies cast, with Drew Shapiro announced as Kerri Green.

No release date is set yet, but the movie should arrive in the first quarter of 2018.

