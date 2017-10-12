WATCH: Snoop Dogg & Martha Stewart Huff Helium

World’s-unlikeliest-BFFs Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart continue to throw TV’s best party in the upcoming second season of their VH1 show, Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party. In a preview clip, the two huff helium from balloons while belting out lyrics to such rap classic as 50 Cent’s “In Da Club” and Migos’ “Bad and Boujee.” Guest Jamie Foxx also spits rhymes to Snoop’s own “Gin and Juice,” while fellow guest Patti LaBelle–who refuses to participate because she’s afraid of balloons–eggs him on. The second season of Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party premieres on October 16.