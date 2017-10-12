KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

VIRAL VIDEO: Check Out a Montage of Local TV Halloween Bloopers

Greg Hewitt By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: Halloween, News bloopers

To know me is to know I find local TV News bloopers funnier than almost everything–with the possible exception of “falling on ice” videos.

A collection of Halloween news bloopers and pranks has been trending online.  Most are reporters getting scared on-air, or at haunted house-type locations.

Some good ones include an over-the-top Richard Simmons . . . a reporter removing his clothes to be the Invisible Man . . . and a headless weather guy revealing his secret, which is his skin-tight green suit that totally grosses out the female anchor.

