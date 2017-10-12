Unreleased Whitney Houston Songs Due on New Collection

Whitney Houston fans, rejoice: To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the late star’s beloved ’90s movie The Bodyguard, Legacy Recordings plans to release a new collection with rare tracks.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Whitney Houston — I Wish You Love: More From The Bodyguard “will feature a collection of unreleased live and studio recordings from Houston’s The Bodyguard Tour from 1993 to 1995, an alternate version of a remix of ‘I’m Every Woman’ and other alternate versions of audio recordings from The Bodyguard film.”

Whitney Houston — I Wish You Love: More From The Bodyguard is due in stores on November 17.

