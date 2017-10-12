KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Unreleased Whitney Houston Songs Due on New Collection

Filed Under: Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston fans, rejoice: To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the late star’s beloved ’90s movie The Bodyguard, Legacy Recordings plans to release a new collection with rare tracks.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Whitney Houston — I Wish You Love: More From The Bodyguard “will feature a collection of unreleased live and studio recordings from Houston’s The Bodyguard Tour from 1993 to 1995, an alternate version of a remix of ‘I’m Every Woman’ and other alternate versions of audio recordings from The Bodyguard film.”

Whitney Houston — I Wish You Love: More From The Bodyguard is due in stores on November 17.

Click here to read more! 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live