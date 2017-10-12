Listen to Win Tickets to P!nk at Scottrade Center

Win: A pair of tickets to see P!nk perform at Scottrade Center for her Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2018, on Tuesday, March 14, 2018.

Contest Ends: Thursday, October 12, 2017

Listen to KEZK all day long (6am-6pm) for your chance to call in and win a pair of tickets to see P!nk perform at Scottrade Center for her Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2018, on Tuesday, March 14, 2018.

Tickets will be available during a special KEZK presale starting Thursday, October 12th at 10am. CLICK HERE and use the promo code: 1025KEZK.

Tickets will be on sale starting Friday, October 13th to the general public.

For more information click here.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Thursday, October 12, 2017. Read the on-air contest rules.