KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Andy Cohen Replaces Kathy Griffin on New Year’s Eve Show

Filed Under: Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, new years eve

Anderson Cooper has found a new sidekick to watch the ball drop with after Kathy Griffin dropped the ball.

Andy Cohen was announced as the new co-host of CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage — a role that was previously held by Griffin before she posed with a faux decapitated head of President Trump in a photo.

The Bravo TV personality confirmed the news on his Twitter account Wednesday, writing, “I’m co-hosting New Year’s Eve on CNN with @andersoncooper and I could not be more excited!”

Griffin and Cooper previously served as co-hosts of the show since 2007 and had been longtime friends for nearly two decades before their falling out in the wake of the Trump photo scandal.

Click here for more. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live