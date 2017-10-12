Andy Cohen Replaces Kathy Griffin on New Year’s Eve Show

Anderson Cooper has found a new sidekick to watch the ball drop with after Kathy Griffin dropped the ball.

Andy Cohen was announced as the new co-host of CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage — a role that was previously held by Griffin before she posed with a faux decapitated head of President Trump in a photo.

The Bravo TV personality confirmed the news on his Twitter account Wednesday, writing, “I’m co-hosting New Year’s Eve on CNN with @andersoncooper and I could not be more excited!”

Griffin and Cooper previously served as co-hosts of the show since 2007 and had been longtime friends for nearly two decades before their falling out in the wake of the Trump photo scandal.

