Andy Cohen Replaces Kathy Griffin on New Year’s Eve Show

Anderson Cooper has found a new sidekick to watch the ball drop with after Kathy Griffin dropped the ball.
Andy Cohen was announced as the new co-host of CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage — a role that was previously held by Griffin before she posed with a faux decapitated head of President Trump in a photo.
The Bravo TV personality confirmed the news on his Twitter account Wednesday, writing, “I’m co-hosting New Year’s Eve on CNN with @andersoncooper and I could not be more excited!”
Griffin and Cooper previously served as co-hosts of the show since 2007 and had been longtime friends for nearly two decades before their falling out in the wake of the Trump photo scandal.