New Amazon Program Lets Teens Shop On Their Own

Parents, buckle up! Amazon is now allowing teens to shop on their own — with parents’ permission, of course.

Adults can add up to four teens to their Amazon account, giving those between ages 13 and 17 their own login information to buy items from the Amazon app.

Here’s the good news: Parents get notifications when something is bought, can set spending limits and cancel orders.

Amazon.com Inc. said the new program is free, and parents don’t need a Prime membership to use it.

