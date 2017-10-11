Halloween Cards Needed for Boy Battling Cancer

A child battling brain cancer is asking the community to help him celebrate one of his favorite holidays.

Seven-year-old Brock Chadwick has been fighting a rare brain cancer since March.

After undergoing major brain surgery for multiple tumors in his head and abnormal spine tissue, he was discharged from the Barbra Bush Children’s Hospital only later to find out the cancer came back.

They’re asking anyone willing to write and mail a Halloween card to Brock in an effort to lift his spirits around his favorite holiday.

In just five days, Brock’s mom says he’s received about 30 cards and a few packages.

She says receiving the mail takes his mind off of what’s going on.

Please send any cards to: Brock Chadwick 11 McKenney Drive, Biddeford, ME 04005