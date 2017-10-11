KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Google Flights Reveals the Busiest Travel Days

Planning on traveling during the holidays? Mark these days on your calendar because millions of Americans will also be flying somewhere for the holidays.

Last year, Google Flights saw a spike in searches for Thanksgiving travel starting in mid-October.

The first step — if you can manage it — is to avoid the busiest travel days. These are the days that are most likely to have long lines at the airport, flight delays or cancelations.

Thanksgiving is on November 23, and Google predicts, based on previous years, that Friday, November 17, Wednesday, November 22 and Sunday, November 26 will be the busiest days to fly.

No matter when you fly, you’ll also want to prepare for busier airports.

Airports in San Francisco, Chicago, New York City, Boston, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Honolulu, Ft. Lauderdale, Orlando, and Miami tend to be the busiest. If you can, try for alternate airports. If you can’t, arrive early and pack extra patience.

