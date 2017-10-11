KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Fify Shades of Grey: A New Book Is Coming Soon

Fifty Shades of Grey fans are getting a new installment — from the perspective of the series’ leading man, Christian Grey.

Vintage Books announced on Tuesday that it will release Darker: Fifty Shades Darker as Told By Christian, a retelling of the erotic trilogy’s second book, on Nov. 28. It comes just months after the release of the film version of Fifty Shades Darker, which focuses on the relationship between Grey and Anastasia Steele as figures from their past come back into their lives.

Series author E.L. James first teased pages from the new book on Facebook in September 2016.

“The inside of Christian Grey’s head is a fascinating place to be,” James said in a press release. “Writing this novel has been a journey of discovery, and I hope readers will find what I’ve learned as compelling as I did.”

 

