Oreo Will Give You $50,000 If You Guess Their ‘Mystery’ Flavor

It’s tough to beat Oreo’s classic chocolate wafer-with-vanilla creme combo, though that hasn’t stopped the legendary sandwich cookie brand from taking plenty of chances on new ideas.

Oreo is challenging fans’ taste buds with a limited edition Mystery Flavor pack, and will reward a few lucky people who guess it correctly with $100,000 in prizes.

Once you’ve tasted the cookies and have figured out the creme filling’s secret flavor, you can submit your guess via Oreo’s dedicated website

Just in case you were wondering, $50,000 can buy you approximately 16,667 bags of Oreos, which depending on your intake, should be more than a lifetime supply. 🙂