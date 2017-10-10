‘NOW That’s What I Call Merry Christmas’ Is Here

In the year 2017 there are officially 96 NOW cd’s, but we just got an early Christmas present!

102.5 KEZK being your official Christmas station will have all of your holiday favorites, but if you want to get a head start on the most wonderful time of the year you can now purchase ‘NOW That’s What I Call Merry Christmas’.

The compilation album features an updated mix of 20 holiday classics, old and new. There’s “Mistletoe” by Justin Bieber and “Mary, Did You Know?” by Pentatonix, as well as Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas” and the Jackson 5’s “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.”

Other artists on the album include Ariana Grande, Elvis Presley, The Beach Boys and Wham!

Here is the complete track list:

Justin Bieber — “Mistletoe”

Ariana Grande — “Winter Things”

Pentatonix — “Mary, Did You Know?”

Nat King Cole — “The Christmas Song”

Bing Crosby — “White Christmas”

Frank Sinatra — “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”

Johnny Mathis — “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas”

Andy Williams — “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year”

Burl Ives — “Jolly Christmas”

Dean Martin — “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!”

Elvis Presley — “Blue Christmas” (with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra)

The Beach Boys — “Little Saint Nick”

Gene Autry — “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer”

José Feliciano — “Feliz Navidad”

Bing Crosby/David Bowie — “Little Drummer Boy/Peace On Earth”

The Temptations — “Silent Night”

Donny Hathaway — “This Christmas”

Trans-Siberian Orchestra — “Christmas Canon”

Jackson 5 — “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town”

Wham! — “Last Christmas”