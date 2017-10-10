Did HGTV Lose Fixer Upper Because of Restrictive Contracts?

The Fixer Upper couple announced that this will be their last season, but were we missing the reason why they are leaving?

Page Six claims that Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines said goodbye to HGTV because they were unhappy with the network’s “horrible contracts”

According to an insider, talent contracts at Scripps—which owns HGTV—forces new talent, such as the Gaineses, to sign restrictive contracts that limit things like public appearances and product endorsements.

Think about it.

Joanna just launched a new Target line, Chip just came out with a book this last month, they still plan to keep the Magnolia Market running and Jo also has her Silo bakery.

When they announced their final season they told fans, “they wanted to catch their breath for a minute; to rest, refresh, and spend even more time with their family and growing businesses.”

Which seems true, and it looks like the Gaines may have gained some knowledge about reality television.

The contracts were reportedly tightened following an incident involving celebrity chef Rachael Ray, who was able to make tens of millions of dollars from magazines, products and endorsements without paying Scripps because of how her contract was written.

The Gaines’ have since denied they’re leaving HGTV for a more lucrative contract.

Click here to read more.