You may not watch MTV anymore, but this is something you will want to watch!

Remember MTV’s Unplugged? Who could forget artists like Nirvana & Cranberries that would strip down their hit songs, and create your new favorite new song.

MTV Unplugged is back and invited the lead singer of A-Ha, Morten Harket to perform “Take on Me”.

They also performed, the classic Bond theme from 1987 “The Living Daylights”. Watch below: