The University of Florida Gators honored Gainesville native Tom Petty by leading a singalong of the rock-n-roll legend’s hit song “I Won’t Back Down” at its football game on Saturday. The University announced the tribute on the athletics website ahead of the game, noting, “We encourage fans to sing along as a way to honor a local legend and share a special moment in his music.” Petty died of cardiac arrest on October 2. He was 66. LSU beat the Gators 17-16.