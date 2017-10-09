Super-easy Ways to Relax and Sleep Better

If you find it hard to fall asleep and even harder to wake up feeling fully rested, you might want to think about adding some pre-bedtime stretching, breathing and meditation practices into your nighttime routine. Here are several suggestions from BuzzFeed on how to instantly relax so you’ll sleep better at night

Stretch on the floor (or in bed) in the “corpse pose,” a yoga move that simply entails lying on your back with legs spread apart, arms extended from the body, and palms up. Deep breathing: Sit on a chair with feet firmly on the floor and a straight back. Close your eyes, breathe deeply through your nose and hold it for 3-5 seconds before exhaling through your mouth. Repeat at least four times.

Sit or lay down in a comfortable position, close your eyes, inhale and exhale normally three times. Then take one long, slow, deep inhale. Hold it for five seconds and exhale with a long breath. Repeat 10 or 15 times. Universal love breathing: Sit comfortably, then inhale and exhale normally three times. On your next inhale, direct your mind to focus on things that bring you peace. When you exhale, imagine physically releasing tension and anxiety. (check this link for the full list):