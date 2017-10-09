Radio Host Delilah Loses Another Son

Long time syndicated radio host Deliah shared some sad news over the weekend.

Her son, Zachariah, committed suicide Tuesday. She broke the news via Facebook:

“He was being treated, counseled, and embraced fiercely by family and friends while battling depression for some time now. My heart is broken beyond repair and I can not fathom how to go on … but I have to believe he is at peace with the Lord and that God will get us through,” Delilah wrote alongside a picture of “Zacky.”

Delilah—a mother of 13—lost another son in 2012. Sammy, 16, died of sickle cell anemia, per the radio host’s website.

