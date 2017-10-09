KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

METRO SHOW: Julie Purschke From ‘The Run for ALD’

Julie Purschke is one of those people who doesn’t take “no” for an answer.

When she discovered that her son suffered from the genetic disease Adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD), she and her husband embarked upon a journey to find him the very best medical care possible.

The fact that ALD is very rare didn’t discourage them one bit.

Here’s their story–I think you’ll be as inspired by it as I was.

Click Here for information on how you can help by participating in the 5k Run/1 mile “Walk for ALD to Cure the Boys”.

 

