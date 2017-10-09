KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Listen to Win Tickets to Sam Smith at Chaifetz Arena

Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Win: A pair of tickets to see Sam Smith perform at the Chaifetz Arena on Friday, August 17th, 2018.

Contest Ends: Friday, October 13, 2017

Listen to Greg Hewitt on KEZK all week and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Sam Smith perform at the Chaifetz Arena on Friday, August 17th, 2018.

Pre-sale tickets for fans will begin on October 11th.

General admission tickets will go on sale on October 12th.

For more information click here. 

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, October 13, 2017 Read the official contest rules. 

