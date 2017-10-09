KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Jason Aldean Opens SNL & Covers Tom Petty’s ‘I Won’t Back Down’

Filed Under: I Won't Back Down, Jason Aldean, SNL, Tom Petty

In lieu of its standard cold opening, Saturday Night Live began with a special performance from Jason Aldean.

Less than a week ago, a domestic terrorist opened fire during Aldean’s concert in Las Vegas, killing 59 and injuring over 500 others.

“We hurt for you and we hurt with you,” Aldean remarked to open the surprise performance, “but you can be sure we’re going to walk through these tough times together every step of the way.” He then paid tribute to those victims, as well as the late, great Tom Petty, by covering “I Won’t Back Down”. Watch footage above.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live