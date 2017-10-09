Jason Aldean Opens SNL & Covers Tom Petty’s ‘I Won’t Back Down’

In lieu of its standard cold opening, Saturday Night Live began with a special performance from Jason Aldean.

Less than a week ago, a domestic terrorist opened fire during Aldean’s concert in Las Vegas, killing 59 and injuring over 500 others.

“We hurt for you and we hurt with you,” Aldean remarked to open the surprise performance, “but you can be sure we’re going to walk through these tough times together every step of the way.” He then paid tribute to those victims, as well as the late, great Tom Petty, by covering “I Won’t Back Down”. Watch footage above.