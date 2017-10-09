Amy Winehouse’s Family Pursing Musical Based on Singer’s Life

By Scott T. Sterling

The family of late singer Amy Winehouse is in talks to turn her life story into a musical.

Her father, Mitch Winehouse, is keen on seeing his daughter’s story portrayed in light of her artistic achievements, not her personal demons.

“A musical celebrating her life and music is being talked about for the near future,” the elder Winehouse told The Sun at the Amy Winehouse Foundation Gala last week. “It is something I’d really like to happen and I’ve said I’m happy for it to go ahead.”

“We want to do something that remembers Amy for what she was, there’s so much more to her than just the drugs and the alcohol,” he added. “We want to do something positive about how she developed her music. What we don’t hear is that she was clean of drugs for three years when she died.”