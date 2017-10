This content is sponsored by Hautly

Quick healthy breakfast. Add pineapple, figs, dried apricots, or your favorite fruit to a container of Hautly ricotta. Add a bit of honey. Spread on a frozen whole grain waffle. 20% calcium, 6 grams protein.

Get creative: Mix in veggies, nuts, and chicken for a lunchable spread. Or make a fruit dip by adding powdered sugar and vanilla. You get the idea.