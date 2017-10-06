The Most Popular Halloween Candy to Hand Out in All 50 States

Someone poured through ten years of sales data to find out which type of Halloween candy each state buys the most of. So it’s really what each state HANDS OUT the most. And the overall favorite is CANDY CORN. Maybe because it’s cheap.

For Missouri, the top 3 are: Milky Way, Double Bubble Gum and Butterfinger

The top 3 for Illinois are: Sour Patch Kids, Kit Kat and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

Candy Corn took the top spot in six different states . . . Alabama, Indiana, Michigan, New Mexico, Rhode Island, and South Carolina.

Next is Sour Patch Kids. It’s #1 in five states . . . Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Nebraska, and New York.

Five different candies took the top spot in four states . . . M&M’s, Milky Ways, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Snickers, and Tootsie Pops. Skittles and Starburst are the top choice in three states each.

Here are a few stand-alones that are only first in ONE state: Almond Joys are #1 in Connecticut . . . Hershey’s Kisses are #1 in Nevada . . . Lemonheads are #1 in Louisiana . . . 3 Musketeers are #1 in Mississippi . . . Life Savers are #1 in Delaware . . .

Georgia buys more Swedish Fish than any other Halloween candy . . . Alaska is the only state where Twix is #1 . . . and Montana wins for LAMEST Halloween candy. The one they buy the most of is GUM, specifically Double Bubble.

Two surprise SNUBS were Butterfingers and Kit Kats. They came in 2nd or 3rd in a few states. But they’re not #1 anywhere.

