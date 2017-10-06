Drama with the American Idol Judges!

There’s already drama behind the scenes of the forthcoming American Idol reboot, and apparently it’s all Katy Perry’s fault after her $25 million paycheck left new judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan with lesser offers. “ABC was originally going to spend no more than $50 million on talent,” a source tells Page Six. The source adds, “The negotiations with Luke and Lionel have been fraught and difficult because of [Katy’s paycheck]. They expected similar deals to Katy.”

“Idol” initially offered Richie and Bryan $2.5 million each to take the gig, but the offended singers demanded more, and refused to sign their deals, which postponed ABC’s big talent announcement. “As of last week, their contracts were not done. Sherwood authorized ABC to cough up more money. They’re both making about $7 million each now. This has become a very expensive show. If ‘Idol’ doesn’t work, it will blow up big time in Sherwood’s face. If it does work, he’s a genius,” the network source said. Read more here.