AOL Instant Messenger Is Shutting Down After 20 Years

(Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OMG, AIM! AOL announced today that it will be discontinuing its Instant Messenger service on December 15. The chat app was considered a pioneering innovation when it debuted way back in 1997. “We know there are so many loyal fans who have used AIM for decades and we loved working and building the first chat app of its kind since 1997,” the company wrote on the AIM help page. “Our focus will always be on providing the kind of innovative experiences consumers want. We’re more excited than ever to focus on building the next generation of iconic brands and life-changing products.” AOL also told users in an email, “From setting the perfect away message to that familiar ring of an incoming chat, AIM will always have a special place in our hearts.”

