Who Knew? NFL Hall-Of Famer Jerry Rice is a World Class Wedding Crasher

Greg Hewitt By Greg Hewitt
After he retired as the NFL’s all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns, Jerry Rice was the runner-up on Dancing With the Stars’ second season. Nowadays, he likes to play golf in California—and crash weddings after the 18th hole.

As The Ringer reports, Rice crashed Jennifer Restani’s wedding to Chris Johnson at a San Ramon golf club, and she says their wedding planner has an album full of photos featuring Rice crashing weddings at that particular venue.

For part, Rice says that since he retired from pro football in 2006, he’s crashed strangers’ weddings “so many times”.

This all seems a little weird, sad and wonderful…all at the same time.

