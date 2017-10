Wednesday’s episode of The Late Late Show featured a hilarious sketch called Role Call, in which Julia Roberts and host James Corden acted out some of the most memorable scenes from her film career. In less than 10 minutes, the duo cranked out scenes from 26 films, including My Best Friend’s Wedding, Pretty Woman, Erin Brockovich, and Steel Magnolias. Corden ended up outshining Roberts, however, thanks to his spot-on impression of Tom Hanks’ talking style when they spoofed Charlie Wilson’s War.