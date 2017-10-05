KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

WATCH: Joey Fatone Hints at ‘NSYNC Reunion at Superbowl Halftime Show

Greg Hewitt By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: Joey Fatone, NSYNC, Superbowl Halftime Shows

Joey Fatone tells TMZ  there could be an ‘N SYNC reunion if  Justin Timberlake does the Super Bowl Halftime show.

Important to note, neither JT nor the NFL have confirmed anything yet — but there are reports the two sides are in talks.

Joey also reminded fans of ‘NSYNC’s 1-night reunion at the 2013 MTV Music Awards … when he and the other members of the group  rocked out together at Super Bowl XXXV, FYI.

I don’t know about this—sounds a little like Joey inviting himself and the other members of the group to perform at the show.  the only person who can make that call is Justin–and he hasn’t even decided whether or not he’s doing it or not.

