WATCH: Joey Fatone Hints at ‘NSYNC Reunion at Superbowl Halftime Show

Joey Fatone tells TMZ there could be an ‘N SYNC reunion if Justin Timberlake does the Super Bowl Halftime show.

Important to note, neither JT nor the NFL have confirmed anything yet — but there are reports the two sides are in talks.

Joey also reminded fans of ‘NSYNC’s 1-night reunion at the 2013 MTV Music Awards … when he and the other members of the group rocked out together at Super Bowl XXXV, FYI.

I don’t know about this—sounds a little like Joey inviting himself and the other members of the group to perform at the show. the only person who can make that call is Justin–and he hasn’t even decided whether or not he’s doing it or not.

