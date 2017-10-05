Netflix is Raising Prices

You could be paying a little bit more for your Netflix subscription. Netflix is raising two of its plans for US subscribers beginning next month. The standard tier, which allows subscribers to watch on two screens at once, will be bumped up from $9.99 to $10.99 per month. The premium tier, which is available in Ultra HD and allows users to watch on up to four screens, will go up from $11.99 to $13.99. The Basic $7.99 per month plan will remain the same. The price hikes will begin to go into effect in November, varying depending on individuals’ billing cycles. Starting on Oct. 19, subscribers will be notified and given at least 30 days notice about the increase. Read more here.