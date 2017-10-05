British Interviewer Cracks Up Ryan Gosling & Harrison Ford

On Wednesday, Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford’s never-ending Blade Runner 2049 promotional tour found them on the set of the British talk show This Morning. Host Alison Hammond immediately handed them special liquor glasses that she claimed were from the set of the original Blade Runner. When Gosling asked if she was a fan of the original, Hammond deadpanned, “Never seen it.”

She then set up her interview by saying, “Bleak, dystopian, an absolute nightmare, to be honest with you—and that’s just my interviewing techniques.” This caused Gosling and Ford to lose themselves in laughter, a tone that pervaded the entire interview, which saw Gosling pour himself a drink and walk off the set (in a good-natured way!) after Hammond made fun of his sweater.