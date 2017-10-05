KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

British Interviewer Cracks Up Ryan Gosling & Harrison Ford

Filed Under: Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling

On Wednesday, Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford’s never-ending Blade Runner 2049 promotional tour found them on the set of the British talk show This Morning. Host Alison Hammond immediately handed them special liquor glasses that she claimed were from the set of the original Blade Runner. When Gosling asked if she was a fan of the original, Hammond deadpanned, “Never seen it.”

She then set up her interview by saying, “Bleak, dystopian, an absolute nightmare, to be honest with you—and that’s just my interviewing techniques.” This caused Gosling and Ford to lose themselves in laughter, a tone that pervaded the entire interview, which saw Gosling pour himself a drink and walk off the set (in a good-natured way!) after Hammond made fun of his sweater.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live