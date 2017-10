Meet Austin Rogers, a bearded bartender from New York who has racked up an impressive $188,700 during his five days on Jeopardy so far.

Rogers is also winning on Twitter, where #AustinOnJeopardy is trending because of his wacky antics. Highlights from Rogers’ time on the show include him thoughtfully stroking his beard, pretending to take out an imaginary bottle of booze from his jacket pocket, and acting surprised and waving excitedly when the camera focuses on him.