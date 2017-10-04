KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Taylor Swift Lyrics Used to Stop Distracted Drivers

Filed Under: distracted drivers, Taylor Swift, zero fatalities

Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” became an instant camp classic with lyrics like “The old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now. (Why?) Because she’s dead.” That cultural capital wasn’t lost on decision-makers at the Iowa Department of Transportation, who have co-opted Taylor’s lyrics to stop distracted drivers.

On state highways, Iowa motorists may see signs reading: “Old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now… she’s driving.”

Iowa road signs for the WIN.

A post shared by Pattimurin (@pattimurin) on

The message comes as part of the state’s Zero Fatalities initiative, which aims to keep drivers off their phones to prevent accidents. Each Monday the department unveils a new slogan to keep motorists on their toes and catch their attention with witty, entertaining slogans.

They’ve leaned into phenomena like Star Wars and Pokemon Go in the past, inspiring passersby to share the campaign on social media.

566f13941f00002d00e9bb3f Taylor Swift Lyrics Used to Stop Distracted Drivers

566f04941600002c00eb8c0f Taylor Swift Lyrics Used to Stop Distracted Drivers

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live