Sam Smith Teases New Single ‘Everyone Prays in the End’

By Scott T. Sterling

Sam Smith has revealed that his next single, “Everyone Prays in the End,” is set for release at the end of this week on Friday, Oct. 6.

Smith made the big reveal on social media, posting a video that evolves from a white screen to showing the song’s title and release date.

The new single will follow Smith’s current hit, “Too Good at Goodbyes.”

Sam Smith is set to perform at this year’s We Can Survive concert, set for Oct. 21 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Smith will appear alongside Alessia Cara, Harry Styles, Kesha, Khalid, Lorde, Macklemore, P!nk and Sam Hunt.

Check out his post below.