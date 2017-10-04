KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Saint Bernard Has World’s Longest Canine Tongue

Filed Under: canines, Dogs, longest tongue

Mochi, a slobbering St. Bernard from South Dakota, has the world’s longest canine tongue. Guinness recently certified Mochi’s tongue as measuring 7.3 inches in length; she likes to use it to lap up peanut butter and spread slobber all over her owners’ home. “When we open the Guinness World Records book and see Mochi’s picture in there, we’re going to feel very proud,” Carla Rickert says of her rescue dog. “It will make all the slobber we’ve cleaned up over the last six-and-a-half years worth it!”

