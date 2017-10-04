KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

QUESTION: Should Adults Dress Up For Halloween?

Let me just say right off the bat here–we don’t need the “New York Post” to give us permission to do anything...including dressing up for Halloween.

I think we’ve made our feelings crystal clear on this topic.

Well, they just published an editorial saying that adults need to STOP wearing costumes on Halloween.

Quote, “We’re not saying you can’t get into the spirit . . . dress up your house, concoct a Halloween-themed dessert, or buy a pumpkin.  Then stop.  Give it a break.  Give the holiday back to the children.  Grow up.”

I’m not sure if their message is going to land, though . . . about HALF of adults say they’re planning on dressing up this year.

What do you think?

