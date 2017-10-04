Celebrate National Taco Day in St. Louis

Even though Taco Wednesday doesn’t flow as well as Taco Tuesday, we’re still eating tacos today.

St. Louis has so many options for finding the best taco in the area!

Here is our top 5:

Mission Taco

Seoul Taco

Fuzzy’s Tacos -$1 tacos at ALL Fuzzy’s today

‏

Rosalitas Cantina

In celebration of National Taco Day, Mission Taco Joint will be releasing a limited-time specialty taco on October 4. Coined the “Regular Taco,” the specialty menu item is a collaboration between Mission Taco Joint and chef Mike Johnson of Hi-Pointe Drive-In, and will be offered at all St. Louis locations of Mission Taco Joint from Oct. 4 through Oct. 31.

The “Regular Taco” will be sold a la carte for $2.75