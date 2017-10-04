KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Celebrate National Taco Day in St. Louis

Filed Under: national taco day, St. Louis, tacos
ONE TIME USE ONLY

Even though Taco Wednesday doesn’t flow as well as Taco Tuesday, we’re still eating tacos today.

St. Louis has so many options for finding the best taco in the area! dlsk1mwwsaanodc Celebrate National Taco Day in St. Louis

Here is our top 5:

Mission Taco 

Seoul Taco 

Fuzzy’s Tacos -$1 tacos at ALL Fuzzy’s today

Rosalitas Cantina

In celebration of National Taco Day, Mission Taco Joint will be releasing a limited-time specialty taco on October 4. Coined the “Regular Taco,” the specialty menu item is a collaboration between Mission Taco Joint and chef Mike Johnson of Hi-Pointe Drive-In, and will be offered at all St. Louis locations of Mission Taco Joint from Oct. 4 through Oct. 31.

The “Regular Taco” will be sold a la carte for $2.75

Celebrate National Taco Day in St. Louis

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live