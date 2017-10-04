Amazon Developing Series Inspired by John Stamos’ Soap Opera Days

In a competitive situation, Amazon has landed for development a drama series project from John Stamos and producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron (“Hairspray Live”), which chronicles the fame and excess of daytime soaps in the 1980s. Universal TV, where Zadan and Meron are under a deal for series and live events, is the studio.

The untitled drama, originally set up at Uni TV a year ago, is inspired by the experiences of Stamos, whose acting career was launched in 1982 when, at the age of 18, he landed the role of Blackie Parrish on the ABC daytime drama “General Hospital.”

Written by Adam Stein (“Damages”), the drama is described as “‘Boogie Nights’ in the soap world.” It will explore the colorful and volatile world of daytime drama as it tracks the journey of an 18-year-old Orange County kid suddenly thrust into the limelight of Los Angeles in the early-80s, when he is anointed the Next Big Thing on America’s most popular soap.

Stamos executive produces alongside Stein, Zadan and Meron, while Zadan/Meron Prods.’ Mark Nicholson will co-executive produce.

