Get your popcorn ready! AMC Theatres is offering $5 movie tickets every Tuesday from now until Halloween.

The promotion is available to anyone who joins the AMC Stubs club, and membership is free of charge.

We have big savings for our 10M AMC Stubs Members! Today, we have $5 tix at box office & $5 popcorn/drink combos! https://t.co/3WY6L7ahXj pic.twitter.com/ZTaKcB6Wl9 — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) October 3, 2017

Plus, the movie theater chain’s also offering a $5 combo to members every Tuesday, which includes popcorn and a soda.

