Voice of Caring: Lydia’s House

Lydia’s House is a non-profit organization that works in faith to end domestic violence by being a place of healing and a voice of hope for abused women and their children.

Lydia’s House fulfills this mission by providing safe, confidentially located, fully furnished apartments for up to two years, bridging that critical stepping stone between emergency shelter and safe, independent living.

Over the past 22 years, 858 individuals have called Lydia’s House home, since its inception in 1995. It is Missouri’s largest provider of safety and resources to the women and children of our community who are victims of domestic violence.

For more information, visit www.lydiashouse.org.

