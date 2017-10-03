KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Bethenny Frankel Charters Planes to Help Puerto Rico

Filed Under: Andy Cohen, Bethenny Frankel, Bravo, Puerto Rico, Real Housewives Of New York City
(Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

One week after she flew down to Mexico to help victims of the earthquake, Bethenny Frankel is now doing the same for the people of Puerto Rico.

The Real Housewives of New York City star,  who is currently recovering from surgery to remove skin cancer,  is on her way to Puerto Rico to help Hurricane Maria victims.

Frankel, 46, has chartered a total of four planes leaving from Miami, Fort Lauderdale and New York City to distribute thousands of pounds of supplies, including water, canned goods, diapers, baby food, medical supplies and more, as well as gift cards and cash.

She is working on conduction with Doctors4Puertorico.comFundacionhospitalpediatico.org, University Pediatric Hospitlal, Delivering Good, Globael Empowerment Mission and Feeding America. Read more here from People. 

 

