KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

10 Little Things That Make Us Happy

By Marty Linck
Filed Under: happy, little things, Smile
A large group of people making a smiley face.
(Photo credit should read STRDEL/AFP/Getty Images)

During dark times, it feels like it’s going to be tough to find ANYTHING to be happy about.  Which is why this is so timely . . . because it’s a reminder that we can find a lot of little happy moments in day-to-day life.

A new survey found the LITTLE THINGS that make us happy.  Here are the top 10 . . .

1.  A kiss and a hug.

2.  Laughing with friends.

3.  Clean sheets.

4.  Petting your dog or cat.

5. Having some lazy time where you just relax and do nothing.

6.  Getting a compliment.

7.  Finding money.

8.  Hearing from an old friend.

9. Getting a good deal.

10. Doing a good deed.

Click here for more! 

More from Marty Linck
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live