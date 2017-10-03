10 Little Things That Make Us Happy

During dark times, it feels like it’s going to be tough to find ANYTHING to be happy about. Which is why this is so timely . . . because it’s a reminder that we can find a lot of little happy moments in day-to-day life.
A new survey found the LITTLE THINGS that make us happy. Here are the top 10 . . .
1. A kiss and a hug.
2. Laughing with friends.
3. Clean sheets.
4. Petting your dog or cat.
5. Having some lazy time where you just relax and do nothing.
6. Getting a compliment.
7. Finding money.
8. Hearing from an old friend.
9. Getting a good deal.
10. Doing a good deed.