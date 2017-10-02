Tom Petty Dead at Age 66

CBS News has confirmed that legendary rocker Tom Petty is dead at the age of 66.

The musician reportedly suffered cardiac arrest.

On Sunday night, emergency crews rushed to Petty’s Malibu home and were able to get a pulse. He was rushed to the UCLA Santa Monica Hospital and sources say he was put on life support.

Once at the hospital, it was determined that Petty had no brain activity and a decision was made to pull life support.

Though Petty and his band debuted their first self-titled record in 1976, they continued to perform over the past four decades. Petty played his last show last Monday, performing three sold-out shows at the Hollywood Bowl to conclude their 40th anniversary tour. The band wrote on their website that the tour included 53 shows in 24 states.