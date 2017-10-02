SNEAK PEEK: Gwen Stefani’s Version of “Santa Baby”

Christmas is nearly three months away, but Gwen Stefani got in the holiday spirit a little early this year. The singer released a cover of the Christmas hit “Santa Baby” on Thursday.

The song is featured on Stefani’s new album You Make It Feel Like Christmas, which comes out this Friday (10/6). The album features six original songs and six t holiday covers

This is the second song Stefani has teased from the album. Last week, she debuted the song “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” which she sings with her boyfriend Blake Shelton.

