KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Listen to Win Tickets to Katy Perry at Scottrade Center

Filed Under: Concert, Katy Perry, KEZK, St. Louis, tickets, Win
Photo: Courtesy Capitol

Win: A pair of tickets to see Katy Perry perform at Scottrade Center on Sunday, October 22, 2017.

Contest Ends: Friday, October 6, 2017

Listen to Trish Gazall on KEZK all week, and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Katy Perry perform at Scottrade Center on Sunday, October 22, 2017.

Katy Perry returns to Scottrade Center for her “The Witness” Tour on October 22nd! Go to ScottradeCenter.com for more information.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, October 6, 2017. Read the on-air contest rules. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live