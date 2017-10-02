Listen to Win Tickets to Katy Perry at Scottrade Center

Win: A pair of tickets to see Katy Perry perform at Scottrade Center on Sunday, October 22, 2017.

Contest Ends: Friday, October 6, 2017

Listen to Trish Gazall on KEZK all week, and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Katy Perry perform at Scottrade Center on Sunday, October 22, 2017.

Katy Perry returns to Scottrade Center for her “The Witness” Tour on October 22nd! Go to ScottradeCenter.com for more information.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, October 6, 2017. Read the on-air contest rules.