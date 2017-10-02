Kate McKinnon Made Ryan Gosling Giggle Again

Ryan Gosling’s giggling is Canada’s greatest export.

Naturally, for the season 43 premiere, SNL tested Baby Goose, and once again, he couldn’t keep it together. Gosling did an admirable job of not breaking early, but when Kate McKinnon made the Oscar nominee stand up so she could display what the aliens did to her!

McKinnon wasn’t the only SNL cast member to get Gosling to break character.

After falling in love with a fugitive (Ryan Gosling), Henrietta the Hen (Aidy Bryant) helps him hide from the cops.