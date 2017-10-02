KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Kate McKinnon Made Ryan Gosling Giggle Again

Filed Under: Kate McKinnon, Ryan Gosling, SNL

Ryan Gosling’s giggling is Canada’s greatest export.

Naturally, for the season 43 premiere, SNL tested Baby Goose, and once again, he couldn’t keep it together. Gosling did an admirable job of not breaking early, but when Kate McKinnon made the Oscar nominee stand up so she could display what the aliens did to her!

McKinnon wasn’t the only SNL cast member to get Gosling to break character.

After falling in love with a fugitive (Ryan Gosling), Henrietta the Hen (Aidy Bryant) helps him hide from the cops.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live