Artists Pay Tribute to Tom Petty

By Scott T. Sterling

Fellow musicians across a wide range of genres have united in grief over the death of classic rocker Tom Petty.

Ranging from Public Enemy’s Chuck D to Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend, tributes to the music legend have been pouring onto social media.

“My first CD was ‘Full Moon Fever’… my first live performances were strumming a tennis racket while singing along,” wrote Against Me! frontwoman Laura Jane Grace. “Tom Petty forever.”

“One night when I was 11, I played The Waiting by #TomPetty on a jukebox 100 times in a row,” wrote director Kevin Smith. “Loved the man’s voice & his art. RIP, Legend.”

See all the messages below.

