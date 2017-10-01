Here are a few things that always go on sale in October.

October 1st is here!

So here’s a list of five things that always go on sale in October…

1. Digital cameras. The new models of fancy digital cameras tend to hit shelves at the end of November, just in time for Christmas shopping. So stores are eager to clear out their inventory now.

2. Plants. Garden centers want to clear the way for fall and holiday plants. So this is a great time to find savings on summer plants, trees, and shrubs. And yes, you can still plant some perennials now, even in cooler temperatures.

3. Toys and games. Toy makers are starting to release the toys that will be on every kid’s wish list this Christmas, so you’ll start to see markdowns on OTHER toys and games to make room.

4. Denim. Now that the back-to-school rush is over, denim jeans, jackets, and other items will be significantly marked down.

5. Wedding supplies. Wedding season is coming to an end, so if you’re getting married next year, this is a great time to score some deals on stuff like monogrammed robes, decorations, or party favors.

