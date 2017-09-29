KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Tom Hanks’ David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special

Filed Under: David S. Pumpkins, Saturday Night Live, Tom Hanks
(Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Saturday Night Live’s David S. Pumpkins, the bizarre Tom Hanks character that went viral last year, is returning to NBC for a Halloween-themed animated special. The David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special will take place in a small suburban town and follow Pumpkins and his skeleton buddies as they show a young boy and his sister “the true meaning of Halloween.” Hanks will appear on camera at the beginning of the half-hour show, as well as voice the animated character. Mikey Day and Bobby Moynihan, who played the skeletons in the viral SNL skit, will also reprise their roles. Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage will lend his talents as well. The David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special will air on Saturday, October 28 on NBC.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live