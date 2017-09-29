Tom Hanks’ David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special

Saturday Night Live’s David S. Pumpkins, the bizarre Tom Hanks character that went viral last year, is returning to NBC for a Halloween-themed animated special. The David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special will take place in a small suburban town and follow Pumpkins and his skeleton buddies as they show a young boy and his sister “the true meaning of Halloween.” Hanks will appear on camera at the beginning of the half-hour show, as well as voice the animated character. Mikey Day and Bobby Moynihan, who played the skeletons in the viral SNL skit, will also reprise their roles. Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage will lend his talents as well. The David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special will air on Saturday, October 28 on NBC.