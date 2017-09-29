They’re Finally Making a Sequel To Eddie Murphy’s ‘Coming To America’

If ever there was a film which deserved and needed a sequel, Eddie Murphy’s comedic masterpiece “Coming To America” was it.

And now, nearly 30 years later, it looks like it’s finally going to happen. Kenya Barris will rewrite a Barry Blaustein & David Sheffield script.

Murphy is expected to reprise his role for the Paramount sequel, though nothing’s been finalized. Blaustein and Sheffield wrote the original Coming to America, directed by John Landis. Kevin Misher will produce the sequel.

