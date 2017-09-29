‘Our Souls At Night’ Premiers on Netflix Today

Jane Fonda revealed on an episode of Ellen that starring in a movie alongside Robert Redford meant automatically falling for the handsome actor. “The only problem working with Bob is I just look into his eyes and I kind of fall into his eyes and forget my dialogue,” says Fonda.

The two recently wrapped Our Souls at Night, her fourth movie alongside Redford. “God, he’s so good-looking…I was always in love with him. I fell in love every time.” The two first starred together in 1966’s The Chase, then shared billing on 1967’s Barefoot in the Park and 1979’s The Electric Horseman.

Watch the trailer of their latest film that premiers today on Netflix: